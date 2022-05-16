HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,430 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Vital Farms worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 9,958.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 125.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VITL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $403.24 million, a PE ratio of -141.86 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Vital Farms had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

