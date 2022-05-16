HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,746 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $430.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.54 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

