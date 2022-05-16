AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,538 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 294,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,477,000 after acquiring an additional 95,696 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,659,000 after acquiring an additional 75,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,366,000 after acquiring an additional 72,459 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,775,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $776,836. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com stock opened at $59.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.46. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.21. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

