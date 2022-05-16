Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,415 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSEP opened at $28.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.

