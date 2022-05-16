HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 5,347 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,962,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,481,000 after acquiring an additional 162,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,813,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,262,000 after acquiring an additional 59,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 272,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

Shares of TM stock opened at $161.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.89 and its 200 day moving average is $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $155.05 and a 52-week high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

