Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $68.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.10.

NYSE:BAM opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

