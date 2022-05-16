Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 108,780 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,780 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBT. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

GBT stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

