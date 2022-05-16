Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $605,000 Stock Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 125.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 23,112 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $101,097.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NSTG stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $776.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $70.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The company had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

