Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNBR. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $42.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $945.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $121.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

