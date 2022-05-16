HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,453 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 12,262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

