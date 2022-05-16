HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in First Solar by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $42,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $2,051,947. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $64.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

