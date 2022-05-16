HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 913,600 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 3,023.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,011,000 after buying an additional 351,747 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,409,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 202,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 176,775 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGMO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

