64,457 Shares in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in GoPro by 67.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in GoPro by 34.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Shares of GPRO opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,634,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $32,873.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,582. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

