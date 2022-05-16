Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,026 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.33.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $563.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $631.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.91. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $537.55 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

