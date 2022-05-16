Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth about $78,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

RILY stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.75. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.64 per share, for a total transaction of $252,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 29,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 667,227 shares of company stock valued at $19,408,938. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

