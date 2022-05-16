HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.55 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $112.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.16. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.54 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

