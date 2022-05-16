First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 61,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.33 and a beta of 0.73. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

