Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,665 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125,768 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ADVM opened at $0.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.86.
In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 762,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,332.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently commented on ADVM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
