Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,665 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125,768 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

ADVM opened at $0.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.86.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 762,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,332.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADVM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.