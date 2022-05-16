24,020 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

