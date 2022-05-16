Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stake Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,348 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,483,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 66,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $23.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

