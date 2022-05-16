HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 5,550 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Coty worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

NYSE:COTY opened at $6.58 on Monday. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 2.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beatrice Ballini acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

