Justin Devon Long Sells 151 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $288.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.31. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.95 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 34.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $2,886,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Paycom Software by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

