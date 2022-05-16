Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 19.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,504,000 after purchasing an additional 122,453 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Amphenol by 32.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,011,000 after purchasing an additional 436,795 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $70.47 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

