Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Organon & Co. by 794.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 171,721 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,051 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 768.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 884,995 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $34.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion and a PE ratio of 6.85. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

