Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 12,948 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,948 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 248,550 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after purchasing an additional 169,098 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 121,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $42.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $945.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $121.98.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sleep Number (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.