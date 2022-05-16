TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $125.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

