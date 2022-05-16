HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 12,627 Shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,463,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF alerts:

Shares of ECON opened at $20.04 on Monday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.