6,649 Shares in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLGT. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLGT opened at $54.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $112.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.96.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLGT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.