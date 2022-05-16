6,649 Shares in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLGT. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLGT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.