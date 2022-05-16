EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of EverQuote worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in EverQuote by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in EverQuote by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in EverQuote by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,039,653.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 1,004,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,578 shares of company stock worth $144,017 in the last ninety days. 37.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EVER shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on EverQuote in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $9.80 on Monday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

