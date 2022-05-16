HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,859 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $101.52 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.35 and a fifty-two week high of $151.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.70.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

