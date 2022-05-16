AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 238,979 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,443,000 after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,609,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,406,000 after purchasing an additional 48,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $280.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

