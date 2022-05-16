Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMDX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000.

LMDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LumiraDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ LMDX opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. LumiraDx Limited has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LumiraDx Limited will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostic company. It focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Point of Care Testing Limited and changed its name to LumiraDx Ltd in January 2018.

