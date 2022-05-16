Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 70,135 Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Yext at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Yext by 46.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,072.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $76,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Yext stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

