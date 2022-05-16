HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,493 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 950,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,885 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

KHC stock opened at $44.29 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

