Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 156,703 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 449.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,576 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,703 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,151,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 125,054 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,439,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 75,525 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 877,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,580,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 584,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 140,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $34,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

NYSE:EGY opened at $6.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $364.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 42.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.