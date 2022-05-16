HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,489,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 698,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,983,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.92.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,946 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $97.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.84 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.07. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

