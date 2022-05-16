Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Shares of BBW stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $129.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 30,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $481,495.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $285,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,464 shares of company stock valued at $503,252 and have sold 23,048 shares valued at $426,504. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBW shares. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop (Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.