Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $676,000 Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,608 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $336.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $309.00 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.44 and its 200 day moving average is $485.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

