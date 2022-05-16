Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,118 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after acquiring an additional 384,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CVGI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.26. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group (Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.