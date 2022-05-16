AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 112,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $6.73 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $9.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

