Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,310 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Nabors Industries worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,525,000 after acquiring an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,973 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 138.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 84,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $133.19 on Monday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.08. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.83.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). The business had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -29.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

