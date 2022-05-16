Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $681,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of TM opened at $161.33 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.05 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.99. The company has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.