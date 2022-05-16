Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,881 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Tricida worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

TCDA opened at $9.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. Tricida, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $506.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $125,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 770,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,962.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

