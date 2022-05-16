HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,993 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 66,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 282.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $86.49 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.