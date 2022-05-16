Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $712,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:WST opened at $304.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.12 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.