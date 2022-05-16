Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $721,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.26.

NYSE SYF opened at $33.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

