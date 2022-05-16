Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $721,000 Stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Inotiv worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,384,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Inotiv news, COO James Harkness bought 38,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $765,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip A. Downing bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 56,524 shares of company stock worth $1,165,916 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $421.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.24.
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.40. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.
Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
