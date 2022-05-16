Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,685 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Homology Medicines worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 72.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Homology Medicines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after buying an additional 112,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Homology Medicines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Homology Medicines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 281.90%. Analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

