BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,705 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $615.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $586.05 and a one year high of $973.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $696.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $805.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.