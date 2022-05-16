Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) by 249.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,564 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 71,095 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE FF opened at $6.97 on Monday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $305.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.77.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

